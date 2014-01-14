It's said that the indicator of a truly stylish person is what she wears when she's at home, by herself, with no plans before her. Chances are, your answer probably looks a lot more like ours (sweatpants, Hanes tee, and spa socks?). But, if you don't have a New Year's style resolution yet, maybe this Sandro lookbook will inspire you to try a little harder during your lazy Sundays. Shot by Karim Sadli, the images feature Edie Campbell and Elliot Vulliod in some comfy-cozy getups (though, the shoes on the bed did make us stop and think for a moment).
Hitting pause on the fourth episode of Parks and Recreation to get dressed might seem like a huge task, but if your outfit ends up looking anything like what's in the Sandro ads ahead, that should be motivation enough. Plus, you won't have to change again once your best friend calls you at 4 p.m. to get food. Bonus, right?