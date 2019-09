I Was Unhappy In My Career — So I Taught Myself Design & Now Make $108K

“Something surprising that worked for me in my mostly male-dominated previous company was bringing up the wage gap, especially between white men and Latina women, as a means for negotiating a raise. I began to do research before my annual review so that I could come prepared with an amount to propose for my raise. I did research around market value for my role based on the years of experience I had, but it occurred to me to bring in the fact that Latina women earn markedly less compared to white women and especially white men.