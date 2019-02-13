Best Salary-Related Advice: "Ask for what you're worth. Women are often not socialized to advocate for ourselves, so when I say this I mean: Understand that in an employee-employer relationship, you are very valuable because you are doing the work that allows your employer to accomplish what it is they want to accomplish. Have an understanding of the job that you do, what the value and salary of that job are, and then use that as a base to have a conversation about what you are paid.