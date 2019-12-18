I Make $93,500 As A Customer Relationship Marketing Manager & I’ve Doubled My Salary In 4 Years

Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "I recently got a new job at the same company, and because I was already internal, they decided not to give me a raise and kept it as more of a lateral move than a promotion. I wish I had done the research and pushed harder for an increase—and knew better how to prove the value of my new role and argue for why it deserves more."

Best Salary-Related Advice: "Always stand up for yourself and what you are worth. And do not directly associate more money with more power or a happier work life."