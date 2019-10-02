I Make $75,000 As A Behavioral Health Consultant — & I’m Finally In A Job I Love

5 of 7

"This was a promotion about 14 months after starting. At this company, I thrived!! It's amazing what a healthy environment can do for a person. In my previous role, I would occasionally help out with organizing things, creating simplified workflows, doing presentations (despite my fear of public speaking), volunteering for other projects, etc. As a result, when my supervisor decided to leave for another opportunity, she approached me about taking the team lead position. I was actually apprehensive about it, as I had other coworkers with more years of experience, this was a Ph.D-level position (totes don't have one of these), and I was the youngest person on my team. But she really encouraged me, so I went for it.



"When it came time to talk salary, she told me what the range should be; with that info I went in with the big guns and asked for $10K over the range, knowing that we would settle at the top of the original range. I was so nervous when negotiating, but I had a script that I practiced over and over before my meeting, and it worked!



"The work I do now is exactly what I did in my previous role, providing behavioral health consults, brief interventions, and occasionally psychotherapy. As the lead, I have the additional responsibility of attending management meetings, and conceptualizing and executing plans for expansion of behavioral health services within our agency. Going into management has given me some growing pains, as I am a perfectionist and have dealt with imposter syndrome (again, being the youngest person and a minority in the room), but overall I do love what I do. I think all of my previous crazy/bad experiences have made me so much more thankful and appreciative of working at a place where I feel like I am making a difference and I am valued."