There's the jegging. The skort. In fashion's vocabulary, a few portmanteaus have really made it as real words. But, if you're looking for mashups about a million times more creative (not to mention covetable), you'd better commit this brand to memory: Sacai.
Chitose Abe, the Japanese designer for the brand, has slowly been taking the label to dizzying heights with her brilliant, deconstructed clothing that feels as one-of-a-kind as couture but as cool as a thrift-store outfit. The standout pieces from her fall '14 collection tapped right into the part of us that can't make up our minds about what we want in a jacket. Instead of picking just a trench, an overcoat, a bomber, or a puffer, she's gone and created a whole new range of jacket types. The moto-biker-poofy-shearling-bomber (a bonker?), the yeti-lined-sleeping-bag (a puffur?), the side-zip-double-breasted-Perfecto-blazer (a blazo?) — it was a mashup of Franken-coats that made the particular Sacai show so stunning. Click through for our favorite combos from yesterday's show.