These Stunning Roses Will Live Long Past Valentine’s Day

With Valentine's Day peeking around the corner — and our effortless-gift tank running on empty — we've got an easy idea that's a step up from your standard same-day bouquet: preserved flower boxes. What's more impressive than a love connection that doesn't fizzle out? A dozen roses that'll never die.
Luxurious, long-lasting, and Instagram-worthy, preserved roses are expertly dried and then rehydrated using a special process to sustain the look and feel of fresh-cut blooms. If you're searching for THE gift that keeps on giving (besides the essential sex toy), then look no further. Ahead, click through an assortment of flower-filled boxes that'll last your valentine a romantic eternity.
