The Best Gifts To Give Your Roommate — That You Can Also Enjoy

Anyone who has ever attempted to cohabitate with another human being knows that the roommate relationship is a precarious one. It can be filled with resentfully cleaning others' messes, passive-aggressive notes, and late checks for their share of the utilities. So if you're lucky enough to have a roommate that generously shares all their clothes with you, eagerly commiserates with you after every hard day, and leaves you alone when you need space, make sure you let them know how much you appreciate them this holiday season.