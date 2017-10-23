How To Buy The Right Furniture For Your Apartment Straight From Your Phone

Buying new furniture is about so much more than the fun parts of picking a color and style. The far harder — I-hate-shopping-for-new-furniture — part is figuring out if it will go with everything else in your apartment, and if it will fit. After all, no one wants to get a sofa delivered to find out — surprise! — it's far bigger than its designated spot in your living room.
Fortunately, nightmares full of oversized, mismatched furniture are about to be a thing of the past. The latest furniture shopping apps are built with augmented reality (AR), allowing you to see how real furniture will look in your space and even measure each of your walls without breaking out the measuring tape. From Anthropologie, to Overstock and Ikea, outfitting your space in style just got a lot easier.
AR room-decorating and furnishing apps are far from perfect, but they're getting better. Ahead, a look at the ones we're loving now.