10 Impossibly Sweet Love Quotes For Your Next Toast

Giving a toast of any kind can be stressful. But that pressure is multiplied tenfold when it's an important occasion that people will remember for years, like a wedding or engagement. Sure, you're honored that you were asked, but how will you live up to the impossibly high expectations set by Julia Roberts in My Best Friend's Wedding?
To help you, we've put together a list of 10 lesser-known quotes about love that most people have never heard before, but that everyone can relate to. They're not from movies or books; they're just real things that awesome people like Amy Schumer and Audrey Hepburn have said. So whether you're actually writing a toast or you're just in the mood for some joyful weeping, let these words be your guide.
