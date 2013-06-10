Roberto Cavalli has just released a photographic journey, Psychotic Love, following the life of a woman it describes as "strong, rebellious, and on the verge of insanity" (new girl crush, anyone?). The satirical narrative is illustrated through vivid colors, gradually becoming darker to represent the evolution of the madwoman's personality. Verging on delirium and ecstasy, the redhead decides to change her life, leaving behind everything but her Hera Bag (and Rooster sidekick). Cavalli has made it clear that the fantasy reveals nothing about the upcoming fall campaign except for accessories and psychosis, and, being as frenzied as it is, we can't imagine what's to come when the clothes are finally unleashed.
Bewitched by the saga alone, we can't ignore the leading, and not-so-crazy, lady of the show: the Hera Bag. Riddled with prints, skins, furs, and insects, we're either hallucinating or Cavalli has taken us out of the concrete jungle and into the Amazon. And, with shoes and jewelry to match, there's really no escaping the animalistic takeover. While we might not be ready to adopt a feathered-hen cohort, we're definitely inspired by the deranged vixen to hoard Cavalli's untamed accessories.
For a fresh dose of delightful delusion, follow the story, ahead.