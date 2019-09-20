Occupation: Risk Analyst

Industry: Financial Services

Age: 30

Location: Toronto, ON

Salary: $39,208, plus a bonus. (Last year's bonus was a little over $7,000.)

Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $1,153.42

Gender Identity: Woman

Mortgage: $1,131 (This is my half for a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo downtown, which I share with my husband. It includes the condo fee, water, and utilities.)

Phone: $45.24

Travel Fund: $450 (This goes into a joint fund, and my husband puts in $525. We take two or three big trips a year. Large purchases for the house also come out of this fund, so it's not strictly for travel.)

RRSP: $300 (Work contributes $220. I have about $22,620 total.)

Netflix, Internet & Cable: $0 (My husband covers these. Since we split the mortgage down the middle, and he makes quite a bit more than me, he pays for these extras, including groceries.)

Savings: Any leftover money after these expenses goes to my short-term savings, where I have about $3,700, and another $3,700 put aside for my personal emergency fund.