The entire goal of RIES is to return control to the traveler. "Often, [traveling] is the only time we get to be ourselves and experiment with our hair since we can't really do that thanks to work and other commitments," said Graham. She added that we place a great deal of importance on our hair since it has a significant impact on our vacation mood. "When it comes to traveling and hair, we have to take a lot into account, since we are unable to travel the same way other races may. As a Black woman, having a leave-out during a trip will be nice, but you also might consider not swimming as it will mess up your hair and be time consuming to fix on vacation. We are constantly faced with these challenges." Everything requires multiple levels of steps, and RIES Beauty exists to try to at least make our lives easier.