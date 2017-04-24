Ellen DeGeneres is a lot of things. A comedian turned talk-show host, she's voiced one of the most iconic characters in the world of animation and used that role to school the president on exactly what it means to be an immigrant. But her latest endeavor may just melt your heart.
Teen Vogue reports that the host invited Welsh singer Reuben de Maid, a multitalented 12-year-old vocal powerhouse, to perform on her show. Of course, he totally slayed a cover of "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going," but he didn't expect DeGeneres to go above and beyond.
After his performance, de Maid sat down with DeGeneres, where he explained that he would get bullied at school because he liked to wear makeup. When DeGeneres inquired about how he learned about the epic contouring and highlighting — not to mention those brows — he explained that just like everyone else, he turned to the internet.
"I used to watch my phone for hours on end learning from tutorials and blogs," de Maid told DeGeneres of his informal training.
"That's amazing," DeGeneres said, complimenting not only de Maid's #FOTD, but also his strength and perseverance. "Those are really good lips! Good for you for not stopping being who you are."
So, instead of just sending him off with a hug and an Ellen DeGeneres coffee mug to commemorate his time on the show, she went one step further. After their sit-down interview, DeGeneres gifted the bright young talent with everything that he'd ever need to start his own YouTube channel, including a makeup station, laptop, and lighting kit so that everyone can achieve his signature glow-up. Naturally, there were a slew of thank yous and more hugs. We're sure de Maid's going to put it all to good use.
Check out de Maid's full performance and his sweet reaction to the gifts, below.
