Why We Need Reproductive Rights For #GettingTo5050

We have a lot of work to do to make sure women are truly equals, and that starts with allowing us to plan our futures on our own terms. We know that an America in which women have the same opportunity to get ahead and control their own reproductive futures as men is an America in which we all succeed. As the Trump administration and anti-choice politicians keep trying to restrict reproductive healthcare, I’ll keep pounding the pavement with NARAL’s incredible army of volunteers, knocking on doors and having important conversations with strangers about the value of reproductive freedom. We’ll continue to mobilize the 7 in 10 Americans who support legal abortion, resist, and pursue strong policies for women along the way. We'll be out there this summer, fighting for birth control access, legal abortion, and the Affordable Care Act. Maybe I’ll see you out there.