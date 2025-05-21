I Can’t Reply To Your Long Text Message After Work

If work and friendships both feel fine, it might come down to how you compartmentalize at the end of the day in order to look after yourself. Kelly says she sees clients lack compassion towards themselves when they’re “overwhelmed, overstimulated and cognitively fatigued”. Before trying to tackle any messages straight out of the office, Kelly says to “consider engaging in activities that will help you regulate your nervous system, such as doing some stretching or yoga, taking a walk outside, creating art or crafting, dancing to a song, or even having a short power nap.” You might feel mentally clearer and less daunted by notifications after that point. “If you need help returning messages, try setting a timer for five or 10 minutes and see what you can accomplish during that time,” Kelly says, “and if you don't feel up to reading and responding to a long message, it's perfectly okay to let your friend or family member know that you cannot answer now, but you will be happy to return the message once you have more time and energy.” Your friend will likely understand, because the chances are they too get overwhelmed by messages as well. In fact, their reply might have come after days of feeling unable to get to it.