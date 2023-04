Decision Fatigue Is Real — And It Might Be Why You’re Feeling Overwhelmed

The other day, I was standing in the supermarket after work trying to figure out what to make for dinner. As I stood there, staring blankly into the depths of the dairy section with an empty basket in my hand, all I felt was exhaustion and a complete inability to make a call on anything. After a long day of having to make high-pressured decisions — about my wardrobe, which route to take to work, what to order for lunch, what tasks I needed to work on, whether or not I had the time to meet a friend for a drink after work, whether to fill my car up with petrol now or tomorrow morning — I felt completely overwhelmed and had absolutely nothing left in me to make this final choice for the day. And this isn't the first time this sort of thing has happened to me — it's called decision fatigue, it's very real, and you've likely experienced it at some point too.