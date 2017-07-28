It's Very, Very Hard To Get To These Amazing Destinations

For a certain type of traveler, hitting up every monument on the UNESCO World Heritage List is their ultimate conquest. What better way to gain an understanding of the world than to experience the very best natural and manmade wonders it has to offer?
If you're thinking of checking a few of these culturally significant spectacles off your list, why start with the touristy entries? Beyond the Taj Mahal and Angkor Wat, there's a wealth of mind-blowing spectacles that deserve a closer look — even if it means you'll have to trek to the corners of the Earth to see them. Ahead, we've rounded up five such destinations that truly are bucket-list worthy.