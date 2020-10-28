Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Neither of my parents graduated from college and both went back for GEDs later in life. I knew that my parents always wanted me to attend college, but it was not a priority for my family. I was able to take college classes in my junior and senior years of high school, which were free through a program at our local technical college. Once I graduated, I was able to continue my education at that same college for a fraction of what a university would have cost. I graduated in April of 2020 with my associates degree in nursing. Financial aid was not an option for me due to some interesting family dynamics, so I paid for college out of pocket, which equated to about $3,000 a semester. I was able to graduate college debt-free!