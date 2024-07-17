Occupation: Registered nurse

Industry: Healthcare

Age: 43

Location: San Diego

Salary: $171,000. Husband’s salary: $68,000 plus $2,000-$3,000 a year in bonus. We have joint finances and share the account where all bills go out from. We also get about $300 a month support from my ex. I have full custody of our daughter and he lives outside the country.

Assets: 401(k): $33,000; 403(b): $1,825; husband’s 401(k): $18,000; HYSA $25,000; checking: $10,739; paid-off car: $10,000; equity in home: $214,000.

Debt: $30,000 from various loans and credit cards; $20,000 left in car note

Paycheck Amount (biweekly): $5,077. Husband’s paycheck amount: $2,217.

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Monthly Housing Costs: $4,382

Monthly Loan Payments:

Credit Cards/Loans: Minimum $500 with anything extra I make going to it.

Student Loan: $190 (mine); $14 (husband’s)

All Other Monthly Expenses:

Utilities: $958 (including HOA, and approximates for gas and electric, trash, water, internet)

Car: $464.45

Car Insurance: $170 (for both cars)

Phones: $278 for three phones

Gym: $10

Various Subscriptions: $200 (including Netflix, Disney, Spotify & HBO Max, Patreon, Apple theft care, online storage)

Charity: $60

529 Plan: $125

Toll: $80

Car Wash: $38 for unlimited car washes.

Annual Expenses:

AcuraLink: $89

Dashpass: $99

AnyList: $14.99

Amazon Prime: $129



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, education is highly emphasized in my family. My paternal grandfather was a principal of a high school. My maternal grandmother, a very driven woman, rose up to superintendent of her hometown school district. I came from a household and culture that viewed education as the answer to wealth and success.