The Harlow is crafted in Brazil from soft cow leather that's tanned without using chrome or other harmful metals, which can pollute local water supplies and contribute to soil erosion. From a styling perspective, these versatile white sneakers pair well with a wide variety of outfits. If you want to go casual but clean in anything from jeans and a crop top to a summer-weight suit to a flowing dress, these kicks might easily become your summer go-tos.