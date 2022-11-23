Story from Black Friday

Get All Your Festive Reformation Dresses For 25% Off This Black Friday

Mercedes Viera
When it comes to gifting (and shopping in general), nothing is sweeter than your favorite brand hosting its own blowout Black Friday sale. And R29 readers' favorite dress destination Reformation is having exactly that. Starting today through Cyber Monday (November 28), get 25% off sitewide. From its holiday-party-ready dresses and skirts to chic office-ready pants and tops, the Reformation sale delivers on its deal-worthy promises. We suggest a stylish level of urgency for this one, folks. The velvety 'fits are bound to sell out before you know it. Plus, with free shipping, there's not much else you can ask for. Keep scrolling to check out our top sustainable picks from this supersale.
Advertisement
DashDividers_1_500x100

25% Off Reformation Dresses

Reformation
Ady Dress
$246.00$328.00
Reformation
Reformation
Frankie Silk Dress
$223.50$298.00
Reformation
Reformation
Nyla Velvet Dress
$133.50$178.00
Reformation
Is it really a Reformation sale without marked-down dresses? Get yourself a festive-ready one-piece for any (and all) holiday parties, and arrive in style with the sexy midi dress of your choice — and for a super deal!
DashDividers_1_500x100

25% Off Reformation Sweaters

Reformation
Harley Cashmere Embroidered Sweater
$186.00$248.00
Reformation
Reformation
Garrett Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck
$201.00$268.00
Reformation
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
$118.50$158.00
Reformation
Cashmere on sale? Yes, please! Reformation's sweaters are top-tier, whether they're in oversized crewneck or turtleneck form.
DashDividers_1_500x100

25% Off Reformation Skirts

Reformation
Janis Skirt
$111.00$148.00
Reformation
Reformation
Zoe Skirt Es
$111.00$148.00
Reformation
Reformation
Margot Skirt
$73.50$98.00
Reformation
There are plenty of skirt options on sale right now for whatever your occasion. Whether you're planning a stylish outfit with a mini skirt and opaque tights for a night out or a classic black midi skirt with a cheeky slit for a shopping trip, Reformation's got it.
DashDividers_1_500x100

25% Off Reformation Pants

Reformation
Mason Pant
$133.50$178.00
Reformation
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans
$103.50$138.00
Reformation
Reformation
Austino Cashmere Ribbed Pant
$186.00$248.00
Reformation
From chic, high-rise jeans to cozy cashmere pants, there are plenty of Reformation bottoms included in this supersale. And, really, there's no better time to try out the brand's famous luxe pants than when they're heavily discounted.
DashDividers_1_500x100
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement