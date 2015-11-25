Watch out, Brits. Refinery29 has arrived on your shores!
This week, R29 officially took the first step toward our global takeover, with the launch of Refinery29.uk. The new site will have the same signature fashion, beauty, fitness, and entertainment stories you see on Refinery29.com — but now with a British accent.
You'll find content related to your lives in the U.K., Europe, and beyond. Plus, more stories about style, beauty, pop culture, the crisis in Syria, and all the inspiration you can handle.
So how do you find R29 U.K.? It's easy: Go to www.refinery29.uk and start exploring. Or, if you're on the U.S. site, find the flags on the top right corner of the homepage and switch over to the Union Jack.
You can also follow R29 U.K. on Facebook and Twitter, for regular updates on trending stories. You'll be so glad you did.
This week, R29 officially took the first step toward our global takeover, with the launch of Refinery29.uk. The new site will have the same signature fashion, beauty, fitness, and entertainment stories you see on Refinery29.com — but now with a British accent.
You'll find content related to your lives in the U.K., Europe, and beyond. Plus, more stories about style, beauty, pop culture, the crisis in Syria, and all the inspiration you can handle.
So how do you find R29 U.K.? It's easy: Go to www.refinery29.uk and start exploring. Or, if you're on the U.S. site, find the flags on the top right corner of the homepage and switch over to the Union Jack.
You can also follow R29 U.K. on Facebook and Twitter, for regular updates on trending stories. You'll be so glad you did.
Advertisement