No matter the occasion (or lack thereof), giving someone a thoughtful card is one gesture that will never go out of style. But not everyone has time to thumb through hundreds of greeting cards looking for the perfect message. Thankfully, we've got you covered. We teamed up with Papyrus to launch a card collection for bold, funny, and empowered women. Now you can actually say what you mean, how you mean it.
Our exclusive collab has 23 wildly different picks — each of which come adorned with R29 swag like removable stickers, coasters, patches, and pins. Eager to check them out yourself? First, click through for a sneak peak, and then stop by your local Target or Papyrus store to pick up a few before they sell out!