These Beauty Horror Stories Will Make You Want To Give Up Makeup

Sarah J. Halliday
Photographed by Winnie Au.
You know the feeling: There are only five minutes to get out the door and you still haven’t done your makeup. You rush to the bathroom, open that tube of mascara in a panic, and then the worst happens: mascara wand straight to the eyeball. Suddenly you’re screaming like Faye Dunaway in Mommie Dearest.
It happens to the best of us. To prove you're not alone, we rounded up some of the worst stories of beauty gone wrong from the Reddit boards. Click through the slides ahead — and prepare to cringe hard.
Editor’s note: These stories have been edited for clarity.

