THIS Is How To Make ’80s Makeup Modern — & So Damn Badass

When it comes to creating graphic eye shapes, we usually reach for liquid or pencil liners to create shape, crisp lines. Lately though, we've been loving the diffused effect that eyeshadows have on the lid — especially when used to create a cool shape. Not sure what we mean? Check out the video above for an edgy take on a traditional cat-eye — rendered in rad, '80s-inspired intensity and color — then check out the step-by-step breakdown below.