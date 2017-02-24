THIS Is How To Make ’80s Makeup Modern — & So Damn Badass

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
When it comes to creating graphic eye shapes, we usually reach for liquid or pencil liners to create shape, crisp lines. Lately though, we've been loving the diffused effect that eyeshadows have on the lid — especially when used to create a cool shape. Not sure what we mean? Check out the video above for an edgy take on a traditional cat-eye — rendered in rad, '80s-inspired intensity and color — then check out the step-by-step breakdown below.
Step 1. Using an angled liner brush, create a very thin, light line along your top and bottom lashlines with a vibrant, red shadow. (Feel free to substitute any shade you like here!)
Step 2. Grab a smudger brush and dust red eyeshadow along your lower lashline for intensity.
Step 3. Using a flat eyeshadow brush, apply the same red shadow to your upper lid in a wing shape. (Pro Tip: For even more definition try applying some red eyeliner to your lashline, too.)
Step 4. Highlight your eyes witha tough of shimmery, white eyeshadow like you see in the video above.
Step 5. Finish off with some black mascara, blush, and a layer of matching red lipstick.
