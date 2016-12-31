If you're needing a little inspiration to meet 2017 eye to eye, this red liner technique may be the bold boost you're searching for. With its daring, futuristic anime-meets-vamp flair, this easy hack accentuates your fearless gaze with just a few strategic swipes. Watch the video, above, for the full look and try it yourself using the steps, below.
Step 1. With red cream shadow and a thin, angled brush, draw a line from just beyond the inner corner of your eye, along your browbones and outwards to the tail of your brow.
Step 2. Repeat on the other eye.
Step 3. Draw a line outward along the bottom lashline, starting just outside the iris and flicking towards to the tail. Repeat on the other eye.
Step 4. Using the same shadow and a thicker brush, trace along your lines to blend and soften.
