Let 2017 Be The Year You Finally Master The Classic Red Lip

Bold, elegant, classy, and badass. There's basically not a day when the simple and timeless red lip isn't an excellent choice. It's the ultimate cherry on top — quiet literally —of any outfit. But maybe you've always wondered how everyone else gets that perfect shape. (And yours looks a little haphazard.) Watch the video above and follow the steps below to nail that prim and perfect crimson pout.
Step 1. Working in short strokes straight from the bullet, fill lips with color, being careful not to draw too close to the edges
Step 2. With a coordinating lip liner, outline your entire mouth, tipping your head back to get the bottom lip, and forward to rim the Cupid's bow on top. Fill in any sparse zones with the tip of the liner, too.
Extra credit: For a fuller look, cheat the line outside your natural lip line.
