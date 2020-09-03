I Needed Real Women Have Curves & Only Found It After It Was White-Washed

Lady Bird — with its unforgettable scenes and tour de force performances — doesn’t deserve less love. Its predecessor Real Women Have Curves just deserves as much recognition — if not more for everything it accomplishes. Real Women Have Curves also captures the singular pain of having a brown, “curvy” body in a sea of angular white frames. As someone who was raised in New York’s whitest borough, that’s a stress I know intimately — and never saw discussed on-screen in aughts pop culture. At that time, Latinx teens were usually nonexistent in YA programming or pushed to the margins (and forced to adhere to the same fair, thin beauty standards as their leads). I cannot imagine the effect seeing one of Real’s best scenes — when Ana encourages her fellow Latinx women factory workers to strip down to their underwear in the L.A. heat — would have had on my own self-image. Even today it is a revelation to witness four Latinx women’s full arms and soft bellies shot in the kind of lovely soft lighting traditionally saved for perfume ads.

