How To Transform Your Style, With Just One Thing

For those of us who live for fashion — as in, get giddy at the sight of a quirky architectural heel or stay up at night thinking about the vintage denim that got away — having a signature "thing" we can always count on is way up there in our #lifegoals. It's that piece — the one that leaves us swooning harder than a Bumble right-swipe — that wakes us up to new style possibilities, becomes a beloved regular in our wardrobes, and ultimately sets the tone for endless outfits to come.