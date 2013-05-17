After swathing ourselves in layers of leather and wool all winter, we're all too ready to take a simpler approach to summer. Enter, Raoul. The Singaporean label makes dresses and separates that are exquisite in quality and striking in their simplicity. Which makes 'em pretty much the perfect statement wear for summer — when making an impact in as few pieces as possible is the name of the game.
From sweetly bejeweled, silk-shantung sheath dresses to drop-dead gorgeous, floor-length gowns and pretty peplum tops that feel more modern than midcentury, we're pretty much in love with the whole line.
Shop all our favorites in the slides ahead. Fair warning — you will fall in love.