Some Unexpected Outfit Ideas For All Those April Showers

We can't believe we're saying this either, but it is possible to look damn chic, even when it feels like the weather wants you to look anything but. With fashion's recent obsession with patent and other water-slicking materials, the outfit opportunities are actually endless. Click on to see how street style stars tackle the rain, and if you challenge yourself to make a dope outfit next time you're just trying to stay dry, let us know how it goes in the comments below. You might be surprised just how much fun you'll have jumping those puddles when you know you look good doing it.