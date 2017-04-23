Some Unexpected Outfit Ideas For All Those April Showers

Few things are more uninspiring than waking up to rain in the forecast — at least, when it comes to getting dressed. And since we know it's better (and easier) to wear something more practical than fashion-forward when it's pouring, we won't blame you for just throwing on jeans, a parka, and rain boots and calling it a day. But, April is a month full of gray, soggy conditions, so we've got a fun experiment for you: What if you look at a thunderstorm as an opportunity to get weird and creative, rather than giving in to your usual precipitation uniform?
We can't believe we're saying this either, but it is possible to look damn chic, even when it feels like the weather wants you to look anything but. With fashion's recent obsession with patent and other water-slicking materials, the outfit opportunities are actually endless. Click on to see how street style stars tackle the rain, and if you challenge yourself to make a dope outfit next time you're just trying to stay dry, let us know how it goes in the comments below. You might be surprised just how much fun you'll have jumping those puddles when you know you look good doing it.