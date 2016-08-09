September — or, as many of us lovingly call it, fashion month — is right around the corner. And thanks to the never-ending stream of Snapchat stories at our fingertips, it’s easier than ever to feel like we’re part of the runway madness even when we’re lounging in our sweats. While we do love a good at-home chill session, nothing beats seeing who's sitting next to whom and what It bag is about to blow up IRL.
That’s why we’re teaming up with rag & bone to offer a 21+ reader and a #blessed pal the chance to get the full fashion-editor experience. Translation: We’re giving away two tickets to the rag & bone runway show in NYC on September 12, plus a $2,500 rag & bone gift card to treat yourself to some new swag. To top it all off, you’ll also get an $800 AmEx gift card to put towards your travel expenses and three nights in a cool NYC boutique hotel. Ahead, check out the minimal staples you could scoop up with that $$, and don't forget to hit the sweeps so you can get all the Snapchat views.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 21 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 08/29/2016 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
