Thanks to Instagram, Snapchat, and the good ol' net, fashion month FOMO has tempered in recent seasons. But most will agree, digital streaming will never be as good as the real thing. That's why we're joining forces with rag & bone and boutique hotel experts Mr & Mrs Smith to give you the ultimate insider experience.
Here are the deets: Not only will you be treated to two (count 'em!) tickets to the rag & bone fashion show on February 15, but you'll also get backstage access before the show, a $2,500 rag & bone gift card (complete with a styling sesh at the Soho store), and airfare valued at up to $800 to get you there and back. You'll also receive a sweet four-night hotel stay at The New York EDITION Hotel. It Girl in the making? We think so. Hit the sweeps now to enter, and don't forget to share this with your whole girl gang for instant good karma. After all, if any of them win, the only proper way to thank you is by making you their +1.
