Loungewear Lovers, R29’s New Fall Collection Is For You

At Refinery29, we take all aspects of lounge life very seriously — especially where the "wear" is concerned. After launching our very own loungewear collection in March of 2020, we're finally ready to roll out our next edition of editor-designed (and lazy-girl-approved) cozy clothes. In keeping with the spirit of our previous collections, this year’s sleep sets and separates are also made from eco-conscious fabrics that are melt-on-your-body soft and available in sizes XS to 3XL. Our summertime cotton-jersey sets are already available to shop at Nordstrom, but keep your eye peeled for this newest batch of loungewear styles that are perfect for transitioning into fall. Scroll on to check out this month’s drop — along with our favorite sofa-to-street styling tips — that will help you continue to live your best stay-at-home life.
Perfectly Printed Pajamas
We splashed polka dots, abstract florals, and classic leopard patterns all over our PJ sets — acceptable for both under-the-blanket snugs and, if you must, public-facing neighborhood errands.
Super Soft Summer Sleepwear
Our poly span cloud jersey tanks, shorts, and printed pajama sets are made from a lightweight knit that brushes against the skin in a decidedly cozy way.
Crazy Comfy Coverups
Made from the same ultrasoft rayon as our printed PJs, these short-sleeved robes (with matching shorts and scrunchies) drape perfectly on the body.
These loungewear styles are coming soon....
Better-Than-Basic Sweats
We reimagined the matching sweatsuit and came up with mix-and-match separates that have a sporty stripe detail that run down the sleeves and side seams.
