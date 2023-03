"When I received the Quince Duvet Cover, I was so excited I put it in the wash right away to sleep on it that very night — even if I had to stay up past 2 a.m. to wait for it to dry. I was pleasantly surprised to see that the duvet cover remained as soft as it was before putting it in the wash. That's always a good sign. Now, as for my expectations — as soon as I touched the fabric, they were high. Before that though, I was expecting something similar to my experience with the only other cashmere bedding I own, the Brooklinen Heathered Cashmere sheets . By that, I mean that they're going to be soft, but not as soft as some of my other bedding, AND I was going to overheat. That was proved incorrect as soon as I curled up under my new Qunce Duvet Cover. I don't use a flat sheet so it's truly just me and my comforter against the night. I'm a very hot sleeper so I need bedding to be very cooling, and I have high standards (being a shopping writer has ruined me to anything but the very best).