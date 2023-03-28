There's truly nothing more sacred than our bed, so it's safe to say it deserves only the very best the bedding industry has to offer. Sadly for our wallets, that "very best" can come at a high cost. Materials like linen, Egyptian cotton, and cashmere come at a premium. And while the Most Wanted team is always in search of a cheap thrill or two, we're perhaps even more excited when we find a brand that manages to make truly luxury materials more accessibly priced. We have sung the praises of Quince before, and are especially enamored with the brand's cashmere sweaters. But the cashmere offerings don't stop at clothing. Introducing the recently launched Quince Mongolian Cashmere Cotton Duvet Cover for only $109.90 — close to what you might expect to pay for a good sweater alone. But is it all too good to be true? That's why three shopping editors took the duvet cover for a resting test drive to uncover the truth and answer that very question. Hint, hint: they loved it. If you're in the market for an affordable duvet cover that's soft, cozy (but not too cozy for those hot sleepers out there), and high-quality, keep on reading to see what these experienced sleepers had to say.
Before we delve too deep into the reviews, here are the need-to-know details on Quince's Mongolian Cashmere Cotton Duvet Cover (try saying that three times fast). The fabric is made from 95% cotton and 5% Mongolian cashmere for a mix of comfort and luxe softness. It's machine-washable on the gentle cycle with cold water and can be tumble-dried low. It includes button closure and ties on the corners to keep the comforter in place. It features a twill weave for a textured finish that also looks ultra cozy.
A duvet cover like this, with the same material specifications (majority cotton with a small percent of cashmere), usually retails for around $200 to $300 — like the Brooklinen Heathered Cashmere one. The Quince one, on the other hand, retails for $109 — that's 63% less. Honestly, that's a good deal even if it was an ordinary, cashmere-less duvet cover.
Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Affiliate Writer
"Having only sampled some of its washable silk pieces, I was super excited to finally give my bed the Quince treatment. The Mongolian Cashmere Cotton Duvet Set was stunning right out of the packaging: Smooth yet crisp, and the steely grey color was giving major boutique hotel vibes. I’m pretty loyal to linen duvet covers since they feel super plush and cozy, but I won’t lie: The Quince ones exceeded my expectations and felt vvvv expensive. (A running theme, perhaps?)
If you’re a warm sleeper, you will love how cool to the touch this cashmere-infused fabric is — I know I do. The subtle twill weave also looks so chic and offers a bit of texture without clashing with any other blankets or throw pillows you may have on your bed. In short, it checks all my boxes: Affordable, luxurious, breathable, and visually gorgeous. (My pup, Miso clearly approves, too.)"
Kate Spencer, Senior Affiliate Strategist
"I have to be honest, I was hesitant to try this duvet cover purely because it didn't come in a white colorway option — I'm a ride-or-die white bedding gal — but I was pleasantly surprised when it arrived in the mail. The 'natural' color of this duvet set is the perfect off-white creamy neutral and adds a subtle contrast against the rest of my white bedding.
The fabric feels smooth and soft, but also durable enough to stand the test of time, and the blend of mid-weight cotton with a touch of cashmere seems really versatile — warm enough for winter, but crisp enough to be used all summer long. For the price, this seems like a great duvet cover set to have in your sleep zone rotation."
Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer
"When I received the Quince Duvet Cover, I was so excited I put it in the wash right away to sleep on it that very night — even if I had to stay up past 2 a.m. to wait for it to dry. I was pleasantly surprised to see that the duvet cover remained as soft as it was before putting it in the wash. That's always a good sign. Now, as for my expectations — as soon as I touched the fabric, they were high. Before that though, I was expecting something similar to my experience with the only other cashmere bedding I own, the Brooklinen Heathered Cashmere sheets. By that, I mean that they're going to be soft, but not as soft as some of my other bedding, AND I was going to overheat. That was proved incorrect as soon as I curled up under my new Qunce Duvet Cover. I don't use a flat sheet so it's truly just me and my comforter against the night. I'm a very hot sleeper so I need bedding to be very cooling, and I have high standards (being a shopping writer has ruined me to anything but the very best).
While my number one favorite duvet cover continues to be the Ettitude Sateen Duvet Cover I can't and won't shut up about, this Quince one is a very close second. It's a lot softer than I thought a cotton blend could be, and I didn't wake up overheated. It wasn't as cooling as some of my other bedding, but I was also not suffering and waking up sweating in the middle of the night. It also just looks gorgeous. It has that boutique hotel quality that I'm obsessed with. I fully expected to change to my Ettitude duvet cover as soon as I finished testing this one, but I ended up really loving it and will keep it on until the next time it needs a wash. I highly, highly recommend it — especially for the price. You really can't get better for that price!"
