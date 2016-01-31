Styling Tricks To Read Now That Will Dig You Out Of A Morning Rut Tomorrow

You tell yourself that you'll figure it out on Sunday evening. While you're falling asleep, you convince yourself that you'll think about it in the shower on Monday morning. Of course, while you're drying off, with a towel around your head, you still have no idea what to wear — and you grab the same clothes you spent all day Sunday in. Sound familiar?
Combating Monday is a lot easier when you've got the armor to put up a fight, and it's not necessarily about a whole new outfit or a pretty new purchase. Sometimes, all you need is a new styling trick to give your old clothes a new personality. Plus, you're not leaving your apartment for the rest of the day, anyway. Click through for seven easy moves you can make tomorrow morning. (But decide on it now, okay?)