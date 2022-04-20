For all the nosy tarot peeps and fans of Ash & Chess (I am both of those things), I asked each of the authors to choose their favorite card from the deck. Chess chose the inauspicious Tower (*dun dun dun*), saying "I think The Tower's just such a reminder, at least for me, that things are gonna go wrong, and you can't avoid it, so like all you can do is take it in stride." Ash’s favorite was the similarly tension-inducing Eight of Swords. "This card is basically saying you feel like you're tied up, but you actually have the power to get yourself out of this mess. You're not really tied up like you think you are."