You don't need to dress a certain way to be gay. You know that; I know that; we all know that. Although there are many different aesthetics in the queer community, we still celebrate certain items as iconically queer . These are the items that, to us, visually embody the gay spirit. As a new writer on R29's Shopping team , I seized the opportunity of getting to know my fellow LGBT+ coworkers with a product-focused query: what are your go-to queer styles for Pride month and beyond?