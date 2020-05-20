When was the last time you considered sliding into a going-out top — let alone a pair of outdoor pants? Yeah, same. Going about your normal modes of outfit curation hardly feels practical when you have few plans to exit the house. But whether or not it’s necessary, there’s still some pleasure in putting yourself together. For a break in all the lounge-pant monotony, consider a black-tie night. It’s a fun excuse to test your ability to, say, put on clothes and utilize the mountain of makeup that’s been laying dormant on your dresser for the last few months. You might be surprised how nice it feels to get dolled up — and to watch your partner do the same.