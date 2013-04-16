Pumps may be a year-round staple, but that doesn’t mean we’re not positively ecstatic when we finally get to rock bare ankles with something other than trousers. And, even though we’re sure those basic black pumps will work through the summer, too, why not take the warmer temps to heart and get your toes on a pair of unabashedly springy heels?
We couldn’t figure out a reason not to either, so we rounded up more than a dozen pairs of undeniably summer steppers that’ll look just as chic with a pair of lightweight skinnies as they do with a beachy maxi. Ahead, you’ll find everything from a look-at-me neon pick to a floral pump that’s anything but kitschy.