Most of us are familiar with the uncomfortable symptoms of motion sickness, like headache, nausea, vomiting, cold sweat, and vertigo. Once you're hit with these sensations, it becomes difficult to stop them, Dr. Suurna says. "The only way to cure it is to entirely avoid exposure to provocative situations," she says. But if you are in the midst of motion sickness, sometimes simply applying pressure to acupressure points on the wrist seems to relieve some of the nausea and vomiting associated with motion sickness, she says.