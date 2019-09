Here's Why You Get So Carsick & How To Feel Better

There's not a ton you can do to manage your carsick symptoms once they hit, so prevention is a better route, Dr. Suurna says. Ideally, you should sit in the front seat of the car, because it's the part of the vehicle with less motion, or offer to drive if you can (probably not going to fly in a cab). "Focusing on the horizon, or looking forward in the car can reduce the symptoms," she says. Using a neck pillow to keep your head still may also help, according to the Mayo Clinic . Eating light meals, staying hydrated, and taking naps might help, too, and greasy meals and alcohol can just make things worse. Already in the throes? Stick to dry crackers and carbonated beverages, according to the Mayo Clinic