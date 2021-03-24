Occupation: Program Manager

Industry: Nonprofit

Age: 25

Location: St. Paul, MN

Salary: $58,000

Net Worth: ~$61,600 (Savings: $15,000 (depleted a bit after a $12,000 down payment on a house this past summer), FT Employment Retirement: $14,223 (25% is invested in a sustainable investment fund and the other 75% is in a target retirement date fund), PT Employment Retirement Account: $4,175 (This is all employer contributions), home equity: $15,000 (house is worth $170,000), car: $6,000 (I own it fully), travel fund: $2,643, home repair savings: $437 (I just started this one), wedding savings: $4,150. My partner and I have a joint account for joint savings, but the rest of our finances are separate.)

Debt: $155,000 left of my mortgage

Paycheck Amount (2x/month ): $1,620

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: $1,110 I live with one roommate, B., who pays me $650 per month (this includes her share of monthly expenses listed below)

Loans: $0

Internet: $65

Security System: $15

Spotify: $16.06 (I pay for a family plan that my mom, dad, and brother use) Amazon: I share with my family (my parents pay)

Hulu: I use my brother's account

Gym: canceled due to COVID (was $38)

Virtual Dance Classes: $40

Wedding Fund: $200 (My partner, L., and I each contribute $200 per month, we aren't officially engaged but we know we want to get married and weddings are hella expensive so we're trying to get a head start)

Travel Fund: L. and I usually contribute $100 per month but it's paused right now because we had saved for a trip to Spain but didn't go due to COVID.

House Emergency Fund: $150 (I recently started this because I have had to dip into my savings for house repairs. I'd rather have a separate pool of money)

Appliance Insurance: $45

Health Insurance: $0 (I am currently on my parent’s health insurance and it’s the same price for them whether I am on it or not, so they don’t charge me. At the end of the month, when I turn 26, I will switch to the high deductible plan offered by my employer that will cost about $60 per month.)

Cell Phone: $50 sent to my dad

Donations: $10 to the ACLU, $20 to Black Visions Collective

Car insurance: $440 every six months