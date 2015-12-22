'Tis the season to impulse buy every shiny thing in sight...and instantly regret it. Sure, those ornament-inspired clothes look stunning in holiday window displays and make for a few photo-worthy party appearances, but how often can you really work a glittering bustier into your rotation to make it worth the splurge? Well, gripe no more: There are ways to extend the life of these one-hit-wonders — and no, it's not by wearing them in next year's Halloween costume (though we wouldn't knock it).
Instead, we took five items that were born to be out all night, like embellished booties and megawatt skirts, and gave 'em a 9-to-5 spin. We partnered with Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue to tame the rager-ready styles with finishing touches that say "I'm put together," like understated color palettes, tailored silhouettes, and librarian specs. Not only is this neutralizing effect something you can apply to most of your going out attire, but it's a cure for your buyer's remorse, too. Best of all? You can make your slept-in party look HR-approved in mere minutes. Not bad for an impulse buy.
