But for some, even those who do their homework aren't getting a hookup. Arellano, the photographer, refers people to her rates“Most of my friends are understanding and have followed me throughout my career and know that I am constantly busy with different projects ,” Arellano told Refinery29. And, though she does occasionally provide discounts and make exceptions for close friends and family — she recently designed her brothers wedding invitations free of charge — Arellano says most are understanding and happy to pay her for her work. “I have had to have some awkward money conversations, but I try to be upfront about charging them, even before discussing their project ideas, that way they know what to expect when it comes time to discuss payment.”