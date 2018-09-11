Ultimately, toeing the line between friendship and professionalism requires a well-defined framework, a steadfast understanding of your own personal and professional value, and an unapologetic commitment to your own boundaries. It might feel scary at first, but it is doable. After all, Arellano certainly seems to have a handle on the situation: “If you really break down all the time, money, and effort that goes into your craft, you’ll realize just how much you’re losing by doing free work,” Arellano concluded. “You have to get to a point where you are confident enough in your work to think that anyone not willing to pay is crazy.”