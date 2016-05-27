As a professional bridesmaid, my job isn’t just about zipping on a polyester dress I'll never wear again or dancing the night away beside the bride’s drunk uncle.
I’m hired to go deep into the bridesmaid trenches, figuring out creative fixes if and when mishaps occur on the big day. And trust me when I say that mishaps do occur.
Ahead, I'm sharing six of the absolute, hands down, weirdest things I've had to do as a professional bridesmaid — from giving my bra to a bride's mother to giving a speech about a couple I'd met only hours earlier.
