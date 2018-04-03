TBT: Proenza Schouler Is Reissuing Some Of Its Most Iconic Styles

As luxury brands struggle to stay relevant, the designers behind Proenza Schouler, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, have done anything but slip into the background. Between the launch of PSWL, the introduction of the brand’s first perfume, Arizona, and even an anti-gun violence tee, there hasn’t been a moment since Proenza Schouler launched in 2003 where it hasn't been at the forefront of the industry.
To celebrate 15 years in the business, the duo announced on Tuesday that they would be reissuing a few key styles from past collections. “We loved the idea of celebrating 15 years of Proenza Schouler by curating, and reworking slightly, a selection of some of our favorite pieces from the last several years," the designers tell Refinery29. "We’re not big on looking back too much, but going into our archives, for the first time in a long time, brought back a lot of good memories we wanted to share with our friends and fans of the brand.”
Launching today in stores and online, the five pieces range from $325 to $3,995, so if you miss the "old" Proenza the same way we miss the old Kanye, you’re in serious luck. Touching on some of brand's signatures, the Re-Edition Collection includes custom-developed fabrics, archival prints, tie-dye, pleating, fringe, innovative knitwear, and modern tailoring. Plus, the collection has been recolored into a single palette of Proenza Schouler blue, white, black, and ecru to tie it all together.
Who knew there'd be a second chance to get the newer, better version of one of your favorite pieces? Click on to shop the offering, because this is one blast from the past we can definitely get behind.