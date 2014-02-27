Unless you're actually situated in the City of Love, Paris Fashion Week probably seems like it's a million miles away. Thankfully, there are other ways to feel a bit closer (besides the insider coverage from yours truly, of course). And, we have Proenza Schouler to thank.
Teaming with Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche, the American designers have created a capsule collection with an artful point of view. Brushstrokes and bright nature scenes cover bags, wallets, and scarves. Abstract images are featured on tees for men and women. And, the classic PS1s are offered in deep, cool shades of green, blue, and radiant orchid.
Of course, for those with a passport — or a Parisian pied-à-terre — the Proenza Schouler Paris takeover includes much more than merch (such as a $125 notebook and $595 tote). Le Bon Marché is also hosting an exhibit that features inspiration and iconic pieces from the design duo of Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. The showcase is open through March 22, and the products, just released today, can be peeped in the slideshow ahead. Click on to shop them all and get a peek at what Proenza in Paris looks like.