11 a.m. — I have an informational chat with a leader in my field to help me navigate my new job. I've gotten so many great pieces of advice from her. She taught me to talk to as many coworkers as possible within my first 30 days and to clearly define what I do and how I can help each person succeed. I love that! I'm usually anxious about networking, but I'm really learning so much from every single person I meet. I tell her I usually don't do informational chats due to my nerves and she is so kind and accommodating and said she was the same way back then, too. High-achieving women AREN'T perfect? Who knew!